Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will rejoin team Friday
Belinelli will rejoin the Hawks for Friday's game against the Cavaliers after he wasn't traded by the deadline, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Belinelli stayed back in Atlanta while the team traveled to Orlando just in case he was dealt by Thursday's trade deadline, but with no deal in place, the veteran shooting guard will suit up for the Hawks' matchup with Cleveland Friday.
