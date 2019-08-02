Hawks' Marcus Derrickson: Inks deal with Atlanta
Derrickson agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Undrafted out of Georgetown in 2018, Derrickson played 67 total minutes with the Warriors as a rookie last season, racking up 46 points, 13 rebounds, one block and one assist. He spent most of the season in the G League, where he posted 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 27.2 minutes. Derrickson also appeared in six summer league games with the Kings in 2019, averaging a modest 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. While neither the Kings nor the Warriors wanted to take a flier on Derrickson this season, the rebuilding Hawks will give him a shot.
