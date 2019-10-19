Play

Hawks' Mark Ogden: Agrees to terms with Hawks

Ogden agreed to a contract with the Hawks on Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Ogden, who's spent the past two years for the Olympus team in the Georgia Superleague, will join the Hawks ahead of the 2019-20 season. There's a strong chance that Ogden will ultimately end up on the roster of College Park, the Hawks' G-League affiliate.

