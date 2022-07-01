Harkless -- along with Justin Holiday and a future first-round pick -- was dealt from the Kings to the Hawks on Friday for Kevin Huerter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After the Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray, Huerter's role as a shooting guard became less needed, so Atlanta opted to load up on more defensive-minded wings. Harkless will presumably slot in as the backup power forward but can see minutes at the three as well. Last season, he saw 18.4 minutes per game and averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. He's an inconsistent three-point shooter -- 32.0 percent for his career on 1.9 attempts per game.