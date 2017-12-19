Hawks' Mike Muscala: Assigned to G-League for rehab
Muscala (ankle) was assigned to the G-League's Erie Bayhawks on Tuesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that has caused him to miss the last 20 games, and it now looks like he'll have a chance to play in the G-League as part of that rehab. The Bayhawks don't play again until Thursday, so Muscala likely won't be with Atlanta for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...