Muscala (ankle) was assigned to the G-League's Erie Bayhawks on Tuesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that has caused him to miss the last 20 games, and it now looks like he'll have a chance to play in the G-League as part of that rehab. The Bayhawks don't play again until Thursday, so Muscala likely won't be with Atlanta for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

