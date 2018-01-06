Hawks' Mike Muscala: Available to play Friday
Muscala (ankle) is available to play in Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Muscala was also considered available for Tuesday's contest and didn't see the floor, so there's no guarantee he actually gets any playing time Friday. For that reason, fantasy owners should continue to steer clear until he's cleared for a full workload.
