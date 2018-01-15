Muscala (ankle) is available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Muscala will play as expected Monday after being listed as probable with an ankle injury. Muscala's minutes have hovered in the 10-to-15 range since returning from injury, and it'll likely remain at that mark Monday against San Antonio.

