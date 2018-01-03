Muscala (ankle) is active and available to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Muscala has been sidelined since the start of November with an ankle injury, but after a rehab stint with the Hawks' G-league affiliate over the weekend, he's now feeling good enough to make a return with the big club. There's a decent chance he sees some restrictions considering the long layoff, so fantasy owners should temper expectations for the time being. Look for Muscala to provide depth off the bench behind the likes of John Collins, Ersan Ilyasova and Miles Plumlee in the frontcourt.