Hawks' Mike Muscala: Available to play Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of PeachTreeHoops reports.
As expected, Muscala is good to go for Wednesday's tilt after being listed as probable earlier in the week. The 26-year-old has appeared in three games since returning from an extended absence due to an ankle injury, posting averages of 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds across 8.3 minutes per game during that stretch.
