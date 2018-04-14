Hawks' Mike Muscala: Career high in scoring and rebounds
Muscala registered 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 53 games played with the Hawks in 2017-18.
Muscala averaged a career high in scoring and rebounds during his fifth NBA season while also draining an impressive 91.1 percent from the free-throw line. The Bucknell product did however shoot 45.8 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from three-point range, all of which were down from last year. Muscala has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign at the price tag of $5 million.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Disappointing in loss Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Plays 25 minutes Sunday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores career-high 24 points•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Serviceable production in Thursday's start•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores 19 points Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....