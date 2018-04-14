Muscala registered 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 53 games played with the Hawks in 2017-18.

Muscala averaged a career high in scoring and rebounds during his fifth NBA season while also draining an impressive 91.1 percent from the free-throw line. The Bucknell product did however shoot 45.8 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from three-point range, all of which were down from last year. Muscala has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign at the price tag of $5 million.