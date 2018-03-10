Hawks' Mike Muscala: Chips in 12 points off bench
Muscala tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during a 112-87 loss to the Pacers on Friday.
Muscala had a solid game off the bench during Friday's blowout loss. The three three-pointers marked his best total from beyond the arc since early February. Muscala has scored in double figures in four of his last six outings, marking his best such stretch of scoring this season.
