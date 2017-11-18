Hawks' Mike Muscala: Cleared to play Saturday
Muscala (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala has missed the team's past six games while nursing an ankle injury. He was averaging 22.4 minutes per game prior to the injury, though that was with other Hawks frontcourt players (such as Ersan Ilyasova) being out with injury. So, while Muscala will return Saturday, he may play less than before. It's possible he only plays in an emergency situation Saturday, according to KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...