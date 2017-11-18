Muscala (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala has missed the team's past six games while nursing an ankle injury. He was averaging 22.4 minutes per game prior to the injury, though that was with other Hawks frontcourt players (such as Ersan Ilyasova) being out with injury. So, while Muscala will return Saturday, he may play less than before. It's possible he only plays in an emergency situation Saturday, according to KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site.