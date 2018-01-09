Hawks' Mike Muscala: Considered probable for Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala has played in three game since returning from an extended absence due to an ankle, a stretch where he's averaged just 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds across 8.3 minutes. He'll be added back to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest, though it appears to just be precautionary and Muscala should take the court as usual. That said, if he continues to see limited minutes, Muscala will continue to be avoidable for fantasy purposes.
