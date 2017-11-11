The Hawks have listed Muscala (ankle) as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala has missed the team's previous three games and looks on track to miss another. With Ersan Ilyasova also sidelined, it looks like Luke Babbitt will likely draw another start at power forward should Muscala ultimately be ruled out, while rookie John Collins figures to also keep benefiting with more minutes off the bench.