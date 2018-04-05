Muscala missed all seven of his field-goal attempts, finishing with zero points to go with four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 loss to Miami.

Muscala had been playing well coming into this game and unfortunately, let his owners down with a dud performance here. His shot was not falling he only saved his line by chipping in two blocks. He should be better than this in the next game and he is still fine to own in deeper leagues.