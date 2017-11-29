Muscala (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Muscala was hoping to return to practice Wednesday, but seemingly experienced unexpected discomfort and was unable to participate. At this point, he should be considered doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Cavaliers. It will be his 12th straight missed game if he ultimately ends up sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories