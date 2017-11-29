Hawks' Mike Muscala: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
Muscala was hoping to return to practice Wednesday, but seemingly experienced unexpected discomfort and was unable to participate. At this point, he should be considered doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Cavaliers. It will be his 12th straight missed game if he ultimately ends up sidelined.
