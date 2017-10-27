Muscala collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 91-86 loss to Chicago.

Muscala received the starting nod once again, with Ersan Ilyasova (knee) on the sidelines. After a poor showing last start, he was able to put up solid numbers at both ends of the floor. Muscala was able to outplay John Collins, garnering himself the majority of the minutes. He remains only a deep-league option however, with Ilyasova due back shortly, and Collins likely viewed as the long-term starter.