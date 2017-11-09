Muscala (ankle) is considered doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Pistons, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Muscala is set to miss his third straight game while dealing with a lingering ankle injury. With Ersan Ilyasova (knee) also still out, that should mean another start for Luke Babbitt at power forward, while John Collins picks up more minutes off the bench. Look for an official ruling on his availability following Friday's morning shootaround.