Muscala (ankle) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Muscala has already sat out the last four games, so if all goes as planned, he'll bring that streak up to five on Monday. With Ersan Ilyasova (knee) also still out, Luke Babbitt should continue to start at power forward and see an increased role, while John Collins picks up more playing time off the bench.