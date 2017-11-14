Hawks' Mike Muscala: Doubtful for Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Muscala continuing to be tagged as doubtful, there seems to be little optimism that he'll be healthy any time soon. With another absence looming, it will be the sixth straight contest Muscala is inactive. Ersan Ilyasova (knee), however, is probable to return Wednesday, which should help shore up some of the frontcourt depth issues the team has faced recently.
