Hawks' Mike Muscala: Drops 15 points Sunday
Muscala contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 victory over the Knicks.
Muscala recently returned to action earlier in January after dealing with an ankle injury, and he had not been a productive player since, having just two double-digit point totals over eight games. The 15-point outburst marks his new season-high and with the limited minutes he receives, it's hard to see him topping that mark unless Ersan Ilyasova (illness) remains sidelined for a bit.
