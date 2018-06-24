Hawks' Mike Muscala: Exercises player option
Muscala exercised his $5 million player option for the 2018-19 season Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Muscala suited up for just 53 games this past season, though he still set career-high marks of 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds across 20.0 minutes. Despite the improvements, Muscala was unlikely to field contract offers that offered more than $5 million, so he'll understandably remain with the Hawks and opt in to his option. The Hawks bring back the likes of John Collins, Dewayne Dedmon, and Miles Plumlee, so Muscala is unlikely to see his playing time increase much, if at all, ahead of the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Career high in scoring and rebounds•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Disappointing in loss Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Plays 25 minutes Sunday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores career-high 24 points•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Serviceable production in Thursday's start•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....