Muscala exercised his $5 million player option for the 2018-19 season Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Muscala suited up for just 53 games this past season, though he still set career-high marks of 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds across 20.0 minutes. Despite the improvements, Muscala was unlikely to field contract offers that offered more than $5 million, so he'll understandably remain with the Hawks and opt in to his option. The Hawks bring back the likes of John Collins, Dewayne Dedmon, and Miles Plumlee, so Muscala is unlikely to see his playing time increase much, if at all, ahead of the upcoming campaign.