Hawks' Mike Muscala: Eyeing Tuesday return
Muscala (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala was just recalled Sunday after a rehab stint in the G-League. He'll be looking for his first NBA appearance since Nov. 3 after dealing with a lingering ankle injury.
