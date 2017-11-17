Muscala (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala has missed the the last six games due to the ankle injury, but after participating in almost all of Friday's session, it looks like a return is coming soon. Expect another update on Muscala to come following the team's shootaround Saturday morning, but the big man will likely be a game-time decision against the Celtics.