Muscala (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

The Hawks continue to list Muscala on the injury report as a precautionary measure, but he should once again take the court. In the five games he's played since returning from injury, Muscala has averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds across 10.4 minutes, which is a good benchmark for his expected production once again on Monday.