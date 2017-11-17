Hawks' Mike Muscala: Officially questionable Saturday
Muscala (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala was a limited participant in Friday's practice, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Look for more updates on his status following Saturday's morning shootaround.
