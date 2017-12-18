Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out again Monday vs. Heat
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Heat.
According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Muscala is "getting closer" to a return, though no specific timetable has been provided, so he'll still be evaluated on game-to-game basis. With Muscala out once agian Monday, his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pacers.
