Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Heat.

According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Muscala is "getting closer" to a return, though no specific timetable has been provided, so he'll still be evaluated on game-to-game basis. With Muscala out once agian Monday, his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pacers.

