Muscala (ankle) won't play during Saturday's game against the Nets, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Muscala has missed the past 12 games while nursing an ankle injury. His presence is even more needed now, however, as both Dewayne Dedmon (leg) and John Collins (shoulder) will be sidelined. While all three players are out, Miles Plumlee, Luke Babbitt and Ersan Ilyasova will seemingly have to provide most of the run in the frontcourt.