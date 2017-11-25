Muscala (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala will miss his 11th straight game Saturday. In his stead, Dewayne Dedmon and John Collins will seemingly continue holding down the majority of the minutes at the center spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop