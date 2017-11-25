Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out again Saturday
Muscala (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala will miss his 11th straight game Saturday. In his stead, Dewayne Dedmon and John Collins will seemingly continue holding down the majority of the minutes at the center spot.
