Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out again Sunday
Muscala (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected, Muscala will sit out for a fourth straight game, meaning the likes of Luke Babbitt and John Collins will pick up increased minutes in his stead.
