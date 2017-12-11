Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out again Tuesday vs. Cavaliers
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Muscala is set to miss an 18th straight game and there's been no indication on a potential return to practice, so it appears he could still be out for some time. That said, Muscala will still be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until more information is provided, with his next shot to take the court coming Thursday against the Pistons.
