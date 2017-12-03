Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out Monday vs. Nets
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Muscala will be missing a 13th straight game because of an ankle injury and the Hawks aren't providing any sort of timetable, so he'll continue to be evaluated on game-to-game basis moving forward. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Magic, but in his absence, look for more Luke Babbitt, Miles Plumlee and Ersan Ilyasova.
