Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out Monday vs. Spurs
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Muscala was considered probable coming into Monday, so it's a bit surprising that he won't be able to take the court. That said, his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Clippers, and in the meantime, guys like Luke Babbitt, Ersan Ilyasova and John Collins should see more minutes in the frontcourt.
