Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Muscala will be missing a 17th straight contest Sunday, though the Hawks still haven't provided a timetable for return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. With John Collins (shoulder) and Dewayne Dedmon (leg) also out, look for Ersan Ilyasova and Miles Plumlee to start at power forward and center, respectively. Luke Babbitt should also see an elevated role off the bench.