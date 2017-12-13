Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out Thursday vs. Pistons
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.
Muscala will be sidelined a 19th straight contest and remains without a concrete timetable for a return. The Hawks are also with Dewayne Dedomn (leg), but appear primed to get John Collins (shoulder) back, which should provide some reinforcements in the frontcourt. Muscala's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Grizzlies.
