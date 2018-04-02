Muscala scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 victory over the Magic.

Muscala continues to provide value for the Hawks from the forward position by connecting from three-point range, as no other teammate attempted more shots from behind the arc than Muscala. His versatility from the forward position earns him minutes, where he can grab rebounds and stretch the floor better than any other big man on the Hawks roster at the moment.