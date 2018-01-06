Muscala saw eight minutes of court time off the bench in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers, missing his only field-goal attempt and pulling down two rebounds.

He's been out of action for two months with an ankle injury, so a very limited workload in his return to the rotation is understandable. Muscala will likely need a few games to get his legs back under him, but he should get back to seeing 20-plus minutes a night soon enough.