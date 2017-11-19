Hawks' Mike Muscala: Probable for Monday
Muscala (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala was available in an emergency situation Saturday, but didn't end up taking the court, which marked his seventh straight absence. That said, Muscala is nearing a return to full strength and if all goes as planned, he should be available to play once again on Monday considering his probable designation. If available, Muscala will add depth at both power forward and center, though likely won't see enough minutes to be a viable fantasy target considering he's fresh off an extended absence.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...