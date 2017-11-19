Muscala (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala was available in an emergency situation Saturday, but didn't end up taking the court, which marked his seventh straight absence. That said, Muscala is nearing a return to full strength and if all goes as planned, he should be available to play once again on Monday considering his probable designation. If available, Muscala will add depth at both power forward and center, though likely won't see enough minutes to be a viable fantasy target considering he's fresh off an extended absence.