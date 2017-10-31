Muscala is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers with an unspecified injury, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Muscala has played a significant role with the Hawks this year, averaging 7.7 points and 4.7 boards across 23.0 minutes per game. If for some reason he ends up being ruled out Wednesday, John Collins, Luke Babbit and Dewayne Dedmon are all candidates to see extra run.