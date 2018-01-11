Muscala (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against the Nets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Muscala, in returning from an ankle injury that cost him 28 consecutive contests, has played an average of 10.0 minutes over the past four games. So, his appearance on the injury report seems precautionary. More word on his availability should arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.

