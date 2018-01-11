Hawks' Mike Muscala: Probable Friday vs. Brooklyn
Muscala (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against the Nets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Muscala, in returning from an ankle injury that cost him 28 consecutive contests, has played an average of 10.0 minutes over the past four games. So, his appearance on the injury report seems precautionary. More word on his availability should arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Considered probable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Plays eight minutes in Friday's return•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Available to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Probable Friday vs. Portland•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...