Hawks' Mike Muscala: Probable Friday vs. Portland
Muscala (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Muscala was available for Tuesday's game against the Suns but did not see the floor. He has yet to play since Nov. 3 while recovering from an ankle injury. More information on his status for Friday may emerge after morning shootaround, though there doesn't seem to be a guarantee he'll play even if he's cleared.
