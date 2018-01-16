Hawks' Mike Muscala: Probable Wednesday vs. Pelicans
Muscala (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Muscala continues to be listed as probable, but has appeared in Atlanta's past six contests, averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds across 9.2 minutes per game. More word on his status should emerge following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
