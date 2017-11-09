Muscala (ankle) traveled with the team but is questionable to play against the Pistons on Friday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Muscala didn't play Sunday and Monday because he's still recovering from his anke injury. With Luke Babbit starting at power forward, expect John Collins to receive slightly more minutes off the bench if Muscala is unable to play.

