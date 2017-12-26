Muscala (ankle) has been recalled from his rehab assignment in the G-League and is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala has sat out the Hawks' past 24 games while nursing an ankle injury, but may be able to make his return Wednesday. More information on his status should emerge following that day's morning shootaround. If he's able to take the floor, he could cut into the minutes of Miles Plumlee.