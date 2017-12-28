Muscala (ankle) was assigned to the G-League Erie Bayhawks on Wednesday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala, who was inactive for Wednesday's game despite being recalled from his rehab stint with the Bayhawks earlier in the week, will return to Erie as he continues to work his way back from a severely sprained ankle. He appeared in one game for the Bayhawks last week, tallying 12 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes. While Muscala appears to be nearing a return from his 25-game absence, it's still unclear exactly when he'll be back in action for Atlanta. At this point, consider him questionable for the Hawks' upcoming back-to-back set with the Raptors and Trail Blazers on Friday and Saturday.