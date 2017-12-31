Muscala (ankle) was recalled by the Hawks on Sunday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala had been sidelined since early November, but has now put in two stints with the Hawks' G-League affiliate as he continues to work his way back into game shape. It remains to be seen when he'll be cleared to play for Atlanta at the big league level, though the fact that he's been recalled could give him an opportunity as soon as Tuesday's game against the Suns. Tentatively consider Muscala questionable for that contest, but even if he's given the green light to play, he could have some restrictions early on.