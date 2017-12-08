Hawks' Mike Muscala: Remains out Saturday
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
There is no sign that Muscala is anywhere close to a return to the court as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. Muscala will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, but chances are the center is going to be out for the foreseeable future. Until the big man is able to make a return to practice, he's expected to remain sidelined.
