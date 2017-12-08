Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

There is no sign that Muscala is anywhere close to a return to the court as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. Muscala will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, but chances are the center is going to be out for the foreseeable future. Until the big man is able to make a return to practice, he's expected to remain sidelined.