Hawks' Mike Muscala: Remains out Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Muscala will now miss 14 straight games due to the ankle injury, and there is no sign that the big man is close to making a return, as he's still not practicing. Until the Hawks update his timetable, Muscala should continue to be considered a game-by-game basis. His next chance to see the floor will be Saturday when Atlanta hosts the Magic.
