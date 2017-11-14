Hawks' Mike Muscala: Ruled out Monday vs. Pelicans
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans.
Muscala came into Monday with a doubtful designation, so he was never expected to take the court. It will mark his fifth straight absence and his status remain unclear for Wednesday's game against the Kings as well. With Ersan Ilyasova (knee) still out as well, Luke Babbitt will pick up another start at power forward, with John Collins seeing a bigger role off the bench in the frontcourt as well.
