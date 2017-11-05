Hawks' Mike Muscala: Ruled out Sunday and Monday
Muscala will sit out both Sunday's game against the Cavaliers and Monday's matchup with the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala continues to work his way back from an ankle injury, but will be held out of the Hawks' upcoming back-to-back set. That should give Muscala another five days off for rest prior to Friday's tilt with the Pistons, giving the big man some much-needed recovery time to get over the lingering ankle ailment. In the meantime, Luke Babbitt will pick up the start at power forward and should see an increased role, while John Collins is also expected to fill in with more minutes off the bench.
